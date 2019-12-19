Global  

Peugeot boss Tavares has car manual for fixing Fiat Chrysler

Reuters India Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
With a track record of streamlining Peugeot's portfolio of vehicles, engines and platforms and offering generous layoffs Carlos Tavares has a ready-made manual for combining France's most profitable carmaker with Fiat Chrysler (FCA).
News video: Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seal $50 bln merger deal

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seal $50 bln merger deal 01:12

 Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have reached a binding agreement over a roughly $50 billion merger that will reshape the global car industry. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

