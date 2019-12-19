Global  

NZ dollar rises on stronger GDP, Aussie jobs, Donald Trump impeachment

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
NZ dollar rises on stronger GDP, Aussie jobs, Donald Trump impeachmentThe New Zealand dollar rose on positive domestic economic data, better than expected Australian jobs numbers and after the greenback fell on the news of US President Donald Trump being impeached. The kiwi was trading at 65.91 US...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker 00:37

 Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.

