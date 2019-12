Metro Mining refinances existing debt to secure $47.5 million loan from NAIF

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Metro Mining Ltd (ASX:MMI) is in the process refinancing its current debt facilities to enable the $47.5 million loan from North Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to be senior secured first-ranking. This is part of the funding package for the Stage 2 expansion at Bauxite Hills Mine in Far North Queensland. As part of the refinancing, Metro will make an early repayment of the existing Sprott Private Resource Lending loan totalling US$9.65 million plus accrued interest. Metro will also enter into new loan facilities totalling $15 million with its existing lender Ingatatus AG ($7.5 million) and Lambhill Pty Ltd ($7.5 million). The key terms of the new facilities are: Maturity on January 1, 2022; Three equal repayments (of an aggregated $5 million each) on 1 July 2021, 30 September 2021 and 1 January 2022; and Senior secured, second-ranking behind the NAIF debt facility. Moving towards securing NAIF facility Metro managing director Simon Finnis said: β€œWe are delighted to have finalised these new debt facilities which are a major step towards reaching financial close on NAIF. β€œWe are very appreciative to have the ongoing support of Ingatatus AG as well as our new lender Lambhill. β€œI would like to express my sincerest thanks to Sprott Private Resource Lending who have been a strong supporter of Metro through both the development and operating phases of Bauxite Hills.” πŸ‘“ View full article