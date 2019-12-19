Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Metro Mining refinances existing debt to secure $47.5 million loan from NAIF

Proactive Investors Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Metro Mining Ltd (ASX:MMI) is in the process refinancing its current debt facilities to enable the $47.5 million loan from North Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to be senior secured first-ranking. This is part of the funding package for the Stage 2 expansion at Bauxite Hills Mine in Far North Queensland. As part of the refinancing, Metro will make an early repayment of the existing Sprott Private Resource Lending loan totalling US$9.65 million plus accrued interest. Metro will also enter into new loan facilities totalling $15 million with its existing lender Ingatatus AG ($7.5 million) and Lambhill Pty Ltd ($7.5 million). The key terms of the new facilities are: Maturity on January 1, 2022; Three equal repayments (of an aggregated $5 million each) on 1 July 2021, 30 September 2021 and 1 January 2022; and Senior secured, second-ranking behind the NAIF debt facility. Moving towards securing NAIF facility Metro managing director Simon Finnis said: “We are delighted to have finalised these new debt facilities which are a major step towards reaching financial close on NAIF. “We are very appreciative to have the ongoing support of Ingatatus AG as well as our new lender Lambhill. “I would like to express my sincerest thanks to Sprott Private Resource Lending who have been a strong supporter of Metro through both the development and operating phases of Bauxite Hills.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: University of Phoenix to Cancel $141 Million of Student Debt

University of Phoenix to Cancel $141 Million of Student Debt 01:21

 The canceled debt will apply to students who were first enrolled at the University of Phoenix between Oct. 1, 2012 through the end of 2016.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Metro Mining refinances existing debt to secure $47.5 million loan from NAIF https://t.co/8PXsdeIDeA #ASXStockBot #ASX 2 hours ago

newswiresau

Newswires $MMI $HIL Metro Mining refinances existing debt to secure $47.5 million loan from NAIF (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/tolvIZ9Pvp 2 hours ago

proactive_au

Proactive Australia $MMI Metro Mining refinances existing debt to secure $47.5 million loan from NAIF https://t.co/64s5j8h91d via… https://t.co/BekfKntWvJ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.