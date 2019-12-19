Metro Mining refinances existing debt to secure $47.5 million loan from NAIF

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Metro Mining Ltd (ASX:MMI) is in the process refinancing its current debt facilities to enable the $47.5 million loan from North Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to be senior secured first-ranking. This is part of the funding package for the Stage 2 expansion at Bauxite Hills Mine in Far North Queensland. As part of the refinancing, Metro will make an early repayment of the existing Sprott Private Resource Lending loan totalling US$9.65 million plus accrued interest. Metro will also enter into new loan facilities totalling $15 million with its existing lender Ingatatus AG ($7.5 million) and Lambhill Pty Ltd ($7.5 million). The key terms of the new facilities are: Maturity on January 1, 2022; Three equal repayments (of an aggregated $5 million each) on 1 July 2021, 30 September 2021 and 1 January 2022; and Senior secured, second-ranking behind the NAIF debt facility. Moving towards securing NAIF facility Metro managing director Simon Finnis said: “We are delighted to have finalised these new debt facilities which are a major step towards reaching financial close on NAIF. “We are very appreciative to have the ongoing support of Ingatatus AG as well as our new lender Lambhill. “I would like to express my sincerest thanks to Sprott Private Resource Lending who have been a strong supporter of Metro through both the development and operating phases of Bauxite Hills.” 👓 View full article

