India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties

Pitching strongly for H-1B visa holders, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reiterated the significant contribution made by movement of persons in a fair and non-discriminatory manner to the deepening of bilateral ties between India and the United States.

