Cyrus Mistry to ring in New Year with caveat

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Cyrus Mistry plans to file a caveat petition in the Supreme Court so that he gets a chance to be heard in case the apex forum passes an order. However, Mistry will have to wait till January 2 to file the application as the Supreme Court will be closed for Christmas and New Year vacation from Thursday.
