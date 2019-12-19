Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

RANKED: Here's what computer science degrees from Wake Forest, UNCG, NC A&T are worth (Slideshow)

bizjournals Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Students who earn an undergraduate degree in computer science are setting up well to earn a six-figure salary at some point in their careers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for workers in computer and information research science was $118,000 in 2018. That income level will help pay off the debt a typical student could accumulate while studying at schools such as Wake Forest University, UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T State University. Triangle Business Journal looked…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Students In Camden Learn About Careers In Computer Science [Video]Students In Camden Learn About Careers In Computer Science

It's part of Computer Science Week.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published

Thai teenager dies at his computer following all night gaming sessions during half-term holidays [Video]Thai teenager dies at his computer following all night gaming sessions during half-term holidays

A teenager collapsed and died at his computer after having all-night gaming sessions during school half-term holidays. Piyawat Harikun, 17, had broken up from classes towards the end of October,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TriadBizLloyd

Lloyd Whittington Here's what a computer science degree is worth from Wake Forest University, UNC Greensboro, NC A&T State University… https://t.co/0eEvfGgZin 6 days ago

TriadBizAndy

Andy Warfield RANKED: Here's what computer science degrees from Wake Forest, UNCG, NC A https://t.co/MmZJOsfuCU via #computer sci… https://t.co/XcIYzhnVCx 1 week ago

TriadBizLloyd

Lloyd Whittington (GALLERY) Here's what a computer science degree is worth from Wake Forest University, UNC Greensboro, NC A&T State… https://t.co/B6PZCmElOu 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.