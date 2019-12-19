Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAA stir: Delhi-Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The anti-CAA protests have disrupted air travel in Delhi with both passengers and aviation staffers finding it hard to reach IGI Airport, especially due to massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurugram expressway. A Delhi Airport official said till 16 flights had been delayed till 3 pm “due to traffic jams on NH-8” and that “IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: CAA protest: BJP pulls out old Manmohan video to argue for Citizenship Law | OneInda News

CAA protest: BJP pulls out old Manmohan video to argue for Citizenship Law | OneInda News 03:53

 BJP PULLS OUT OLD MANMOHAN VIDEO TO PROVE CONG WAS NOT AGAINST CITIZENSHIP LAW, SEVERAL POLITICAL LEADERS DETAINED IN DELHI AS ANTI-CAA PROTEST RAGE, INTERNET SUSPENDED IN PARTS OF DELHI, HUGE SNARLS IN SEVERAL PARTS OF DELHI-GURGAON, FLIGHTS DELAYED OR CANCELLED, CAA PROTEST SPILLS ACROSS INDIA, IPL...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti CAA protest Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi Daryaganj [Video]Anti CAA protest Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi Daryaganj

Anti CAA protest Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi Daryaganj

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Delhi Police conducts flag march in Seelampur post violent CAA protest [Video]Delhi Police conducts flag march in Seelampur post violent CAA protest

Delhi Police conducts flag march in Seelampur post violent CAA protest

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amid CAA protests, economic slowdown and price rise pose serious challenge to the Modi government

Since the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 12, protests have erupted in various parts of the country, including Delhi, Karnataka,...
Mid-Day

IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city

IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has canceled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability...
Reuters


Tweets about this

posterest

A1 Delhi Gurgaon Traffic: Delhi Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights; airlines waive rescheduling charges | India Business N… https://t.co/T3V7BNd1sV 1 week ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips CAA stir: Delhi-Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights https://t.co/PrSCKQ04As 1 week ago

balloo149

jimmy RT @hashgurgaon: CAA stir: Delhi-Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights; airlines waive rescheduling fees - Times of India https://t.co/BJf0FSWkqY… 1 week ago

SafewayDeli

Safeway Deli CAA stir: Delhi-Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights; airlines waive rescheduling fees - Times of India https://t.co/AsiAcDT2GP 1 week ago

cherrys09042851

cherry sharma This is not done. Common person is suffering in everything. Did @APJAbdulKalam thought of this India2020… https://t.co/Y3pRLyep0i 1 week ago

prasunbiswas162

Prasun Biswas Delhi Gurgaon Traffic: Delhi Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights; airlines waive rescheduling charges | India Business N… https://t.co/HLN36ux1rN 1 week ago

sandeeppandey9j

Sandeep 🇮🇳Namo🇮🇳 RT @Stuti8220: Delhi Gurgaon Traffic: Delhi Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights; airlines waive rescheduling charges | India Business News - Tim… 1 week ago

Stuti8220

🇮🇳Stuti🌏🌴💦🦋 Delhi Gurgaon Traffic: Delhi Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights; airlines waive rescheduling charges | India Business N… https://t.co/JoURt97u42 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.