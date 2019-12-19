CAA stir: Delhi-Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights

Thursday, 19 December 2019 () The anti-CAA protests have disrupted air travel in Delhi with both passengers and aviation staffers finding it hard to reach IGI Airport, especially due to massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurugram expressway. A Delhi Airport official said till 16 flights had been delayed till 3 pm “due to traffic jams on NH-8” and that “IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights.”
BJP PULLS OUT OLD MANMOHAN VIDEO TO PROVE CONG WAS NOT AGAINST CITIZENSHIP LAW, SEVERAL POLITICAL LEADERS DETAINED IN DELHI AS ANTI-CAA PROTEST RAGE, INTERNET SUSPENDED IN PARTS OF DELHI, HUGE SNARLS IN SEVERAL PARTS OF DELHI-GURGAON, FLIGHTS DELAYED OR CANCELLED, CAA PROTEST SPILLS ACROSS INDIA, IPL...