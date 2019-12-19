Leaked audio from the Bank of England gave hedge funds an 8-second head start on Mark Carney's statements
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () · *The Bank of England says it is investigating how hedge funds were able to pay** thousands of pounds to listen to broadcasts of its briefings before they were made public.*
· *The misused audio of briefings gave the traders a head start of a few seconds on market-moving information, The Times reported.*
· *The central bank...
The Bank of England says a rogue supplier let some traders listen in on an audio feed that let them hear governor Mark Carney's comments before anyone else, potentially giving them a lucrative head start on market-moving comments. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
