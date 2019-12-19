The US government listed Black Panther's Wakanda as an official free-trade partner

· *The US Department of Agriculture included Wakanda, the fictional home of the Marvel superhero Black Panther, alongside Panama and Peru in a list of official free-trade partners.*

· *The US Department of Agriculture included Wakanda, the fictional home of the Marvel superhero Black Panther, alongside Panama and Peru in a list of official free-trade partners.*
· *The agency removed the high-tech African nation after a researcher spotted the gaffe while using the USDA's Tariff Tracker and tweeted...



