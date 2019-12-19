Global  

The US government listed Black Panther's Wakanda as an official free-trade partner

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The US government listed Black Panther's Wakanda as an official free-trade partner**

· *The US Department of Agriculture included Wakanda, the fictional home of the Marvel superhero Black Panther, alongside Panama and Peru in a list of official free-trade partners.*
· *The agency removed the high-tech African nation after a researcher spotted the gaffe while using the USDA's Tariff Tracker and tweeted...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Fictional 'Wakanda' nation removed from U.S. free trade list

Fictional 'Wakanda' nation removed from U.S. free trade list 00:46

 The mythical African kingdom of Wakanda - from the Black Panther comic and movie series - was removed from an online trading list with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Tom Scally reports.

