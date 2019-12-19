Bank of England holds steady on rates, awaits impact of Johnson's election win Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

The Bank of England kept interest rates steady on Thursday, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy. 👓 View full article

0

