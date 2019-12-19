Global  

Bank of England holds steady on rates, awaits impact of Johnson's election win

Reuters India Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Bank of England kept interest rates steady on Thursday, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy.
