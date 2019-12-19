Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bank of England audio leak gave head start on briefings

Reuters India Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A rogue supplier has been misusing audio feeds from Bank of England (BoE) news conferences this year, the central bank said, giving traders access to potentially market-moving information seconds before rivals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England

How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England 01:22

 The Bank of England says a rogue supplier let some traders listen in on an audio feed that let them hear governor Mark Carney&apos;s comments before anyone else, potentially giving them a lucrative head start on market-moving comments. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

richardjbellamy

Richard Bellamy #resist RT @AlisonKMurray: Third party supplier to #BoE not named, but sold info to those who could make millions/billions out of it. Pity they do… 2 minutes ago

GaryC23619095

Gary The Economist RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: Britain’s central bank says a third-party supplier had misused a back-up audio feed of some of its news conferences.… 30 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business WATCH: Britain’s central bank says a third-party supplier had misused a back-up audio feed of some of its news conf… https://t.co/ZrtAB8hZ5a 42 minutes ago

sampietro75

Carol Sampietro RT @Reuters: Britain’s central bank says a third-party supplier had misused a back-up audio feed of some of its news conferences. Early acc… 55 minutes ago

intomoderntimes

The Modern Times Bank of England audio leak gave head start on briefings - Reuters https://t.co/RtfNX4CO7b 1 hour ago

b2byookay

B2B Listings Bank Of England Admits High Frequency Traders Hacked Its Press Briefings https://t.co/cGlpncO0cs 1 hour ago

SasanjanakiRaul

ALI MN RT @Reuters: Britain’s central bank says a third-party supplier had misused a back-up audio feed of some of its news conferences without it… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.