Goldman Sachs is reportedly in talks to admit guilt, pay $2 billion fine to settle probe into Malaysian investment fund
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () · *Goldman Sachs is set to pay a fine nearing $2 billion and admit guilt to the US government to resolve an investigation into its 1MDB scandal, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.*
· *The deal would involve Goldman admitting it ignored warning signs as billions of dollars were stolen from a Malaysian government fund it...
Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. government to pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve a probe into its role in a sweeping Malaysian corruption scandal, according to a source. Fred Katayama reports.
