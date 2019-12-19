Global  

Goldman Sachs is reportedly in talks to admit guilt, pay $2 billion fine to settle probe into Malaysian investment fund

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Goldman Sachs is reportedly in talks to admit guilt, pay $2 billion fine to settle probe into Malaysian investment fund· *Goldman Sachs is set to pay a fine nearing $2 billion and admit guilt to the US government to resolve an investigation into its 1MDB scandal, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.*
· *The deal would involve Goldman admitting it ignored warning signs as billions of dollars were stolen from a Malaysian government fund it...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe 01:08

 Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. government to pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve a probe into its role in a sweeping Malaysian corruption scandal, according to a source. Fred Katayama reports.

