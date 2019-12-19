Global  

Houston firm raises $250M fund for multifamily development

bizjournals Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Houston-based investment manager focused on multifamily development raised hundreds of millions of dollars for its second fund. Marble Capital LP closed its second fund at $250 million, exceeding the fund's initial target of $150 million, according to a Dec. 18 press release. Marble Capital's first fund closed two years ago at $100 million. Marble Capital primarily provides preferred equity to experienced developers in U.S. growth markets, the release notes. Marble Capital's second fund aims…
