Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2 bln fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes: source

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve investigations into its role in a Malaysia corruption scandal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

