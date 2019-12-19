RBI plans local version of 'Operation Twist' to lower long-term yields

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a simultaneous sale and purchase of bonds, it said on Thursday, in a move seen by market participants as an attempt to bring longer-term yields lower.

