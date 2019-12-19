Global  

Facebook Buys Cloud Gaming Firm PlayGiga

RTTNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Facebook acquired Spanish cloud gaming startup PlayGiga, with the social media giant confirming the deal to CNBC as well as on Twitter. The acquisition is part of Facebook's increased focus on the video gaming market in recent years. Last week, Spanish business newspaper Cinco Dias reported that Facebook was in talks to acquire PlayGiga for about 70 million euros.
