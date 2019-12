Every journalistic enterprise these days must have technological competence — which is why news companies increasingly rely on technology companies to keep their products up to speed. The year 2020 will test the inverse: Will technology companies finally rely on journalists to help them with their news judgments? Under enormous political pressure and after complaints...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Media Bot Nieman Lab ▶ Fighting misinformation requires journalism, not secret algorithms https://t.co/HdxgAJKVPM 4 days ago Eric Effron RT @fichtalina: @crovitz, former publisher of @wsjournal & now CEO of @NewsGuardRating, writes for the "@NiemanLab-Predictions for Journali… 5 days ago wookie RT @NiemanLab: “The best hope for reducing the role of misinformation is if the platforms rely on transparent journalism instead of on thei… 6 days ago Quotethiswoman+ Here's a thought: "The best hope for reducing the role of misinformation is if the platforms rely on transparent jo… https://t.co/amtUlYgaVo 1 week ago ABiPP Will technology companies finally rely on journalists to help them with their news judgments?https://t.co/2PjqWNtODO 1 week ago Karen Anne Bloem RT @wildebees: “Watching Silicon Valley exercise news judgment has been like watching Walter Cronkite try to write code in Python.” https:/… 1 week ago Alina Fichter @crovitz, former publisher of @wsjournal & now CEO of @NewsGuardRating, writes for the "@NiemanLab-Predictions for… https://t.co/qLJJ6wPz83 1 week ago David Gallagher I think it may require both TBH, but thoughtful perspective on journalism, technology and misinformation https://t.co/nKq12b9sdN 1 week ago