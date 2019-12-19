Empower Clinics inks pact with Endocanna Health to distribute Endo.dna test kits Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCMKTS:EPWCF) said Thursday that it has inked an agreement with Endocanna Health, a partly owned subsidiary of Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCMKTS:HERTF), to licence and distribute its Endo.dna test kits through its network of clinics. In May, Empower acquired the physician-staffed Sun Valley wellness clinics which have over 165,000 patients. In a statement, Vancouver-based Empower said the kits would be a “standard offering” in the Sun Valley Health franchise program. READ: Heritage Cannabis provides initial funds to Empower Clinics for joint venture extraction facility In addition, Empower plans to partner with Endocanna for its Endo.Aligned formulations program to manufacture and distribute CBD-based products utilizing the Empower and Heritage Cannabis joint-venture extraction facility at Empower Clinics hemp processing facility in Oregon. Using Endocanna formulations, the joint-venture partnership will produce proprietary branded products for Empower’s health clinics in Washington State, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona, including Empower’s Sun Valley Health network. "Empower with its clinic network, large patient base and numerous physicians are an ideal distribution partner for Endocanna," said Empower Clinics CEO Steven McAuley. "As we strive to be a leader in patient care, having deeper insights about our patient’s unique DNA profile allows our physicians to provide more effective cannabis-based treatment options. Then, translating that knowledge into new product formulations with Endocanna, will enhance long-term shareholder value," he added. Meanwhile, Endocanna Health founder CEO Len May said he was “pleased” to collaborate with a life sciences company like Empower to develop a “custom endocannabinoid-based therapeutic efficacy model.” "Our goal at Endocanna Health is to identify and optimize cannabinoid-based therapies based on an individual's DNA while mitigating potential adverse-events and drug interactions,” said May. “The data will support DNA validation along with peer-to-peer efficacy feedback, and provides key data to support our mission in facilitating the highest quality, consistent, personalized, endo-aligned cannabinoid products." The company explained that the Endo.dna test analyzes specific DNA markers to provide a personalized report and guides decisions for matching the right cannabinoid products with the right formulation, dose and delivery method. Similarly, the Endo.Decoded report helps consumers discover optimum cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles for their specific genetic makeup. Endocanna's endocannabinoid genomics super-chip and algorithm provides consumers with ideal cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles, methods of delivery or consumption, and dosing. It also points out individual risks or benefits from using cannabinoids and suggests brands most aligned with a person’s genetics. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

