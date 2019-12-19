Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars"

NPR Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The ninth installment of the beloved Skywalker Saga hits theaters on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RodBook

Rod Buchignani New story on NPR: Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars" https://t.co/oPZgFp3zuj 2 hours ago

Krushernator

Krushernator Star Wars ended with Return of the Jedi. This movie was the last knife in the back to George Lucas’ legacy. Trash a… https://t.co/6EbeZJySaf 3 hours ago

superruiz93

Adrian Ruiz RT @OhMyMithrandir: @PixelBrave You can listen to it here: https://t.co/aRMq21AHwG 6 hours ago

jessthepiratess

✨ disaster bi 🌌🏴‍☠️🖤 ✨ RT @USCAnnenberg: Looking for a pre-Star Wars discussion? @NPR's @1A podcast host @jejohnson322 interviewed @NickCull, along w/ @OhMyMithr… 7 hours ago

jessthepiratess

✨ disaster bi 🌌🏴‍☠️🖤 ✨ RT @Optimus_Mo: This was a really fun conversation to produce for @1a with @OhMyMithrandir, @kaludiasays and @NickCull. When they all start… 10 hours ago

SamBrightwell

Samantha Brightwell Phantom Menace wasn't *that bad* .... Just think how perfect the legacy of Star Wars would have been if left at Ret… https://t.co/heE3MOUrPJ 10 hours ago

USCAnnenberg

USC Annenberg Looking for a pre-Star Wars discussion? @NPR's @1A podcast host @jejohnson322 interviewed @NickCull, along w/… https://t.co/UpgsE9YYI6 11 hours ago

Optimus_Mo

Morgan Givens 🎧 This was a really fun conversation to produce for @1a with @OhMyMithrandir, @kaludiasays and @NickCull. When they a… https://t.co/0PbmzAubI9 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.