UH Cancer Center receives $2.6M grant for gene research

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

The National Institutes of Health awarded the University of Hawaii Cancer Center a $2.6 million grant for gene research. The research team, led by Michele Carbone and Haining Yang, will be studying the BAP1 gene's role in human cancer development and cell metabolism. People with the BAP1 cancer syndrome inherit a BAP1 gene mutation, which results in one, or many, cancers over the course of their lives. The BAP1 mutation also significantly increases someone's susceptibility to carcinogens found…


