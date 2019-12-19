Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UH Cancer Center receives $2.6M grant for gene research

bizjournals Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The National Institutes of Health awarded the University of Hawaii Cancer Center a $2.6 million grant for gene research. The research team, led by Michele Carbone and Haining Yang, will be studying the BAP1 gene's role in human cancer development and cell metabolism. People with the BAP1 cancer syndrome inherit a BAP1 gene mutation, which results in one, or many, cancers over the course of their lives. The BAP1 mutation also significantly increases someone's susceptibility to carcinogens found…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Moffitt Cancer Center leaders resign

Moffitt Cancer Center leaders resign 00:32

 A staff shakeup is underway at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manisha Koirala inaugurates HCG cancer care centre in Mumbai [Video]Manisha Koirala inaugurates HCG cancer care centre in Mumbai

Manisha Koirala inaugurates HCG cancer care centre in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Varun Dhawan grooves with children at event to spread awareness on cancer [Video]Varun Dhawan grooves with children at event to spread awareness on cancer

Varun Dhawan grooves with children at event to spread awareness on cancer

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moffitt Cancer Center CEO, others abruptly resign

Moffitt's top leader along with directors and several researchers have suddenly resigned amid an investigation into ties with China. Dr. Alan List, CEO and...
bizjournals

State lawmaker calls for further investigation into Moffitt

A state representative wants to put Moffitt Cancer Center under a microscope after resignations from its CEO and others. Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva has...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SweetwaterNOW

SweetwaterNOW Cancer Center Receives $5,500 Grant To Promote Annual Awareness Event https://t.co/REBzCGTy2q 1 day ago

JamesFHumphreys

James F. Humphreys The NIH has provided a research grant to the University of Hawaii to study a gene mutation that increases susceptib… https://t.co/IxhhOdYJ0H 2 days ago

hazardscampaign

Hazards Campaign RT @ibasecretariat: READING: New funding for mesothelioma research. https://t.co/1jwKjAB6RX #asbestos #mesothelioma #cancer https://t.co/fF… 3 days ago

ibasecretariat

Laurie Kazan-Allen READING: New funding for mesothelioma research. https://t.co/1jwKjAB6RX #asbestos #mesothelioma #cancer https://t.co/fFSNeDvoVT 4 days ago

pacificbiznews

Pacific Biz News “This grant adds to our two already funded NIH grants and one grant from the Department of Defense, confirming the… https://t.co/FuHCvnE0WR 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.