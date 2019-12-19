Cartel Coffee expands with two more Valley locations

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Tempe-based Cartel Coffee Lab is expanding its presence around the Valley with two more Phoenix locations. On Dec. 20, Cartel will open its northern-most Arizona location on the northeast corner of Tatum and Shea boulevards in the Paradise Valley area of Phoenix. In early 2020, Cartel will open another new location in Phoenix in partnership with Arrive Hotels, a boutique hospitality brand. Arrive is opening a $20 million hotel at Fourth Avenue and Camelback Road that will include a 1,200-square-foot… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published Stylish Last Minute Gifts at Faye's 06:41 Some people might say that last-minute shoppers are procrastinators, but we say they're fashionable! Our fashionista Faye Wetzel is back to share some of her favorite gifting ideas that will have everyone thinking you bought them weeks ago! Today through Saturday, Faye's is offering STOREWIDE BOGO -...