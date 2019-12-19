Global  

Cartel Coffee expands with two more Valley locations

bizjournals Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Tempe-based Cartel Coffee Lab is expanding its presence around the Valley with two more Phoenix locations. On Dec. 20, Cartel will open its northern-most Arizona location on the northeast corner of Tatum and Shea boulevards in the Paradise Valley area of Phoenix. In early 2020, Cartel will open another new location in Phoenix in partnership with Arrive Hotels, a boutique hospitality brand. Arrive is opening a $20 million hotel at Fourth Avenue and Camelback Road that will include a 1,200-square-foot…
East End coffee shop to move, add new location

Giant Leap Coffee, a coffee shop currently housed at Headquarters, a coworking space at 3302 Canal St., is moving and adding a second location. Giant Leap will...
bizjournals

