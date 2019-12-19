Global  

What's next in legal drama over the Affordable Care Act?

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal appeals court ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that people have health insurance left hanging key questions about what happens to other provisions of the law, like coverage for preexisting conditions.

President Barack Obama’s signature health care law remains in legal limbo. But at least for now most of its provisions remain in effect.

The decision Wednesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans sent the case back to a federal district court judge who had declared the entire law invalid because there was no longer a tax on people without health care. It will now be up to Judge Reed O’Connor to parse out what of the ACA should survive.

But don’t expect that to be the final word on a piece of legislation that provides coverage to about 20 million people and affects coverage for millions more:

WHAT'S NEXT?

It’s a bit uncertain.

The appeals court told O’Connor to go over the ACA with a “finer-toothed comb” to determine which provisions of the legislation could be severed from the individual mandate, but Democratic attorneys general are weighing whether they want to appeal the case directly to the Supreme Court, which twice before has upheld the law. It’s a different court now, with a more conservative bent, but the same five justices who upheld the heart of the law in 2012 remain.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is leading a coalition of states in defending the law, said Thursday that he and members of the coalition were conferring on how to proceed and would make a decision soon — meaning a Supreme Court appeal was not a certainty.

But Becerra emphasized that he thought it was imperative to act quickly in order to give certainty to health care consumers and...
