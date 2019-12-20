Wawa says massive data breach impacted potentially all stores
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Wawa said late Thursday it has been hit by a data breach over the last 10 months that impacted customers at potentially all of its 850 stores. In a letter to customers, CEO Chris Gheysens said the malware affected customer payment card information at different points after March 4 until it was discovered on Dec. 10. Wawa's security team contained the breach on Dec. 12. Gheysens said the Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain believes the malware no longer poses a risk to…
The CEO of Wawa is apologizing after the convenience store chain became a center of a massive data breach. According to an open letter from Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens, the company discovered malware on Wawa's payment processing servers between December 10 and 12 of 2019. Gheysens said in the letter that...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Drea 🇻🇨 You know how many wawa salads and smoothies I’ve had in the last 3 months?! Wawa announces massive data breach, 'po… https://t.co/A6ZUpyBDiS 5 minutes ago
Rose Avakian RT @6abc: #BREAKING: Wawa announces massive data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected, CEO says
https://t.co/5TfMd8FVve 6 minutes ago
Paul Gallwey WHAT WE KNOW: Wawa announces massive data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected, CEO says https://t.co/SzoQ0ffnu7 24 minutes ago
Geraldine smith RT @6abc: Wawa announces massive data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected, CEO says. @DannCuellar reports:
https://t.co/aO3yJEK21h 56 minutes ago
THP Jeezus Horacio Christmas
Why isn’t this blasted everywhere? I hardly EVER use my card but I’m certain I have at a… https://t.co/2ptdJp1Exz 56 minutes ago
Dragos Gherasim WFLA: Wawa announces massive data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected,
CEO says.
https://t.co/323hFmwrHd
via @GoogleNews1 hour ago
Timothy Lee Russell Oh man, one more thing for Philly Boy Roy to worry about. @bestshow4life
Wawa announces massive data breach, 'pote… https://t.co/X0bDN2AXjg 1 hour ago