Wawa says massive data breach impacted potentially all stores

bizjournals Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Wawa said late Thursday it has been hit by a data breach over the last 10 months that impacted customers at potentially all of its 850 stores. In a letter to customers, CEO Chris Gheysens said the malware affected customer payment card information at different points after March 4 until it was discovered on Dec. 10. Wawa's security team contained the breach on Dec. 12. Gheysens said the Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain believes the malware no longer poses a risk to…
News video: Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations

Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations 00:41

 The CEO of Wawa is apologizing after the convenience store chain became a center of a massive data breach. According to an open letter from Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens, the company discovered malware on Wawa's payment processing servers between December 10 and 12 of 2019. Gheysens said in the letter that...

