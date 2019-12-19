UK confirms fast-track visa for Indian doctors

Susan J. Minter Good news for Indian doctors! UK confirms new fast-track visa - Financial Express https://t.co/nEO02MJDNE 4 hours ago

Susan J. Minter UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries such as India - https://t.co/Sbm2iDsgju https://t.co/CQCIyGH99j 4 hours ago

Dr. Uday Bodhankar UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries such as India https://t.co/ApMQw3bGTs 6 hours ago

Dr. Rahul Ray UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries such as India https://t.co/jJpTbc6An4 8 hours ago

Manjunatha Punganur RT @htTweets: UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries such as India https://t.co/LAEnmyiwZE https://t.co/oNAIx1pCdF 8 hours ago

unnathi jain RT @hrulekha: Image Source : AP UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries such as India The UK government on Thursday co… 9 hours ago

Maj Dr B P Singh,(S G Medallist*)OP Meghdoot* UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries such as India https://t.co/hPh599Xy18 - shared via @ETHealthWorld App: 9 hours ago