UK confirms fast-track visa for Indian doctors

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The UK government on Thursday confirmed plans to introduce a new visa for qualified doctors and nurses from countries around the world, including India, to address workforce shortages in the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).
