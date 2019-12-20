Global  

House overwhelmingly approves new trade agreement with Canada, Mexico

bizjournals Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON – Just hours after a bitterly partisan impeachment vote, the House turned around Thursday and gave overwhelming bipartisan approval to a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that could affect billions of dollars in annual trade for Arizona. The 385-41 vote is just one step in the approval process for the USMCA deal, but it was hailed by business and labor groups as an important step toward replacing the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. “Trade with Canada and Mexico…
News video: Sanders says he won't support USMCA trade pact in Senate

Sanders says he won't support USMCA trade pact in Senate 00:56

 Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says he will not support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact in the U.S. Senate because it won't 'be a great job creator.'

