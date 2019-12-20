CDC Warns Against Almark Foods' Bulk Hard-boiled Eggs For Listeria Outbreak

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has issued a warning against bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods for outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections. These products have not been recalled, but the agency urged retailers and food service operators not to sell, serve, or use these eggs to make other food products.


