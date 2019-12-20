Andrew Bailey To Be New Bank Of England Governor

Friday, 20 December 2019 () UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey as the new governor of the Bank of England. Bailey, who is currently the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed for an eight-year term. Bailey will be the 121st Governor of BoE. "Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field," Chancellor said.
Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey, one of the City of London's most experienced financial regulators, has been named as the new governor of the British central bank. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
