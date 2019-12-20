Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Andrew Bailey To Be New Bank Of England Governor

RTTNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey as the new governor of the Bank of England. Bailey, who is currently the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed for an eight-year term. Bailey will be the 121st Governor of BoE. "Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field," Chancellor said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss

Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss 01:07

 Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey, one of the City of London&apos;s most experienced financial regulators, has been named as the new governor of the British central bank. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raymond_hooker

Raymond HOOKER RT @sajidjavid: Delighted to announce Andrew Bailey as the next Governor of the Bank of England - he was the standout candidate. 2 seconds ago

worrier_eu

Kitty Kat RT @Ian_Fraser: @TheFCA Maintaining confidence in the financial sector is one of the Bank of England’s key responsibilities, yet confidence… 9 seconds ago

david_profdavey

David Jones RT @DavidHeadViews: "Concerns over Mr Bailey’s handling of whistleblowers’ complaints will raise questions over his suitability as a potent… 50 seconds ago

rozhubley

Roz Hubley Former SDP Candidate for Tooting RT @CeeMacBee: Under Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England can become the voice of sanity in the post-Brexit economy https://t.co/fpkqpKqHyH v… 1 minute ago

bickypeg

Peggy Breckin 🇸🇾 RT @nw_nicholas: I would like to congratulate Andrew Bailey on his appointment as Governor of the Bank of England, an appointment richly de… 1 minute ago

ken_lovegrove

Ken Lovegrove RT @DrTeckKhong: Under Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England can become the voice of sanity in the post-Brexit economy. At long last. htt… 2 minutes ago

erkankapi

Erkan Şükrü KAPI🇹🇷🇦🇷 Andrew Bailey appointed as new Bank of England governor https://t.co/BAn0ZFdHnY 5 minutes ago

Stanley_Walker

Stanley_Walker Under Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England can become the voice of sanity in the post-Brexit economy https://t.co/qenmICxNHK via @Telegraph 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.