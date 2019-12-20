Three ex-bosses are jailed over "institutional moral harassment" that saw staff deaths in the 2000s.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Luke Zaleski RT @RebeccaARainey: Three officials from one of France’s biggest companies were convicted of “institutional moral harassment” in the suicid… 50 minutes ago Rebecca Rainey Three officials from one of France’s biggest companies were convicted of “institutional moral harassment” in the su… https://t.co/HOtsqUSAJX 51 minutes ago Lourdes Mella RT @IvnWilliams1: 1st time institutional harassment recognised in a major reorganisation process holding the board accountable and personal… 2 hours ago Yves Nadeau Will it be necessary to take the United Nations and @antonioguterres to court to eliminate toxic working environmen… https://t.co/ypzm1Zi3ax 2 hours ago Jim Hartnett I wonder will we ever witness bankster scum jailed for the deaths they caused in this little Republic of Opportunis… https://t.co/0jmqDMHnde 2 hours ago I_amdolapo France Télécom suicides: Three former bosses jailed: The three are found guilty of "institutional harassment" that… https://t.co/chQQyuVoU4 2 hours ago Robert Carr Would this encourage an employer to hire in France, knowing hiring could lead to criminal liability if layoffs were… https://t.co/Ggho75gE1N 3 hours ago Andrea K Heywood#CorbynWasRight RT @ProjectSisyphu1: Lookie lookie, holding execs to account for ruining lives CAN he done. BBC News - France Télécom suicides: Three for… 4 hours ago