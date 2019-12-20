Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Twitter removes 5,929 Saudi accounts it deems state backed

SeattlePI.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts it deemed tied to a state-backed information operation in Saudi Arabia.

In a blog post Friday, Twitter said the removed Saudi accounts were amplifying messages favorable to Saudi authorities, mainly through “aggressive liking, retweeting and replying.” While the majority of the content was in Arabic, Twitter said the tweets also amplified discussions about sanctions in Iran and appearances by Saudi government officials in Western media.

The 5,929 accounts removed are part of a larger group of 88,000 accounts engaged in “spammy behavior” across a wide range of topics. But Twitter isn't disclosing all of them because some might be compromised accounts.

Twitter began archiving Tweets and media it deems to be associated with known state-backed information operations in 2018. It shut 200,000 Chinese accounts that targeted Hong Kong protests in August.

Social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation on their services, especially ahead of next year's U.S. presidential elections. The efforts followed revelations that Russians bankrolled thousands of fake political ads during the 2016 elections. Twitter's announcement Friday underscores the fact that misinformation concerns aren't limited to the U.S. and Russia.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in the U.S. did not immediately return a request for comment.

In September, Twitter suspended the account of the crown prince’s former top adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, who also served as director of the cyber security federation. As with Friday's announcement, Twitter said that account had violated the company's platform manipulation policy.

The Saudi government has used different tactics to control speech and keep reformers and others from organizing,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute

Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute 00:59

 Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute. Durant was notoriously missing from the slideshow of 22 photos. posted by the Golden State Warriors official Twitter account. The Warriors were named "Franchise of the Decade" by 'Sports Business Journal.'. Durant helped the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ValeriansRealm

Valerian's Realm [NewsFeed] Twitter Removes Nearly 6,000 Saudi-Backed Accounts For Platform Manipulation https://t.co/8WDfbO7zU1 Twi… https://t.co/T12aKYQxxd 1 minute ago

mig30m6

mig30m6 RT @goretsky: Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform... https://t.co/s616bZNBXb 3 minutes ago

tuggers1968

Steve Tugwell Twitter removes 88,000 accounts tied to Saudi Arabia disinformation https://t.co/dZE2kU5If7 11 minutes ago

goretsky

Aryeh Goretsky Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform... https://t.co/s616bZNBXb 12 minutes ago

WillSeattle

Will in Seattle RT @slashdot: Twitter Removes Nearly 6,000 Saudi-Backed Accounts For Platform Manipulation https://t.co/Fg8tY46UUc 12 minutes ago

muthonikimathi

Muthoni Kimathi RT @thehill: Twitter removes 88,000 accounts tied to Saudi Arabia, citing concerns over misinformation, spam https://t.co/YBNsoHkOaT https:… 17 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Twitter Removes 5,929 Saudi Accounts it Deems State-Backed https://t.co/jc1lullay6 22 minutes ago

inatwinklingeye

Truth or Art Twitter removes 88K accounts tied to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/jNt2wfs2O0 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.