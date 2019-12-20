NexTech AR Solutions' 3D augmented reality solution for eCommerce can integrate with Facebook Messenger

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR), the tech group, has taken another big business leap, saying its augmented reality (3D/AR) solution for eCommerce can now be integrated into the giant Facebook Messenger system. The move brings the firm even deeper into the eCommerce marketplace and will mean many more customer wins, the firm told investors in a statement. Facebook Messenger has 70 million daily active users, and 1.3 billion monthly users, according to TechCrunch. READ: NexTech AR Solutions inks augmented reality double deal with Sterilis Solutions The Messenger customer chat plugin allows NexTech to integrate Messenger experiences directly into their customers' website or mobile website. NexTech is the first publicly traded 'pure-play' augmented reality (AR) company and began trading on the CSE just over a year ago. It says it has developed a proprietary AR advertising platform that connects consumers to brands and retail locations through a fully immersive AR experience. The new Messenger integration works on desktop computers and mobile phones, providing a full screen, device agnostic, web-based 3D/AR experience, the firm added. "With this integration, NexTech AR continues to build momentum as it scales up customer wins and is at the forefront of making AR easy to implement and quickly accessible to everyone,” said Evan Gappelberg, chief executive of NexTech AR, on Friday. "NexTech’s industry-leading augmented reality eCommerce platform was specifically designed to enhance product engagement, increase add to cart rates and to reduce product returns." Every day, there are 260 million new conversations launched over Messenger with over 17 billion photos sent every month on Facebook Messenger, according to TechCrunch. The firm's ARitize for eCommerce solution was launched early this year, and it has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. Shares in Toronto added almost 8% to stand at C$1.93 each. ---Updates for share price--- Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

