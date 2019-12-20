Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (Photos) Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC goes a long way in checking boxes for the average buyer. But the model won’t be winning awards for cutting edge design anytime soon. For the 2020 model year, Mercedes gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model, which competes directly with the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Acura RDX. The compact SUV’s exterior design is pleasant enough, especially with the minimalist grille on the GLC 300. It doesn’t stray too far from its generational mold. As… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lloyd Whittington Auto review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark - https://t.co/iodnTuZ0R9 https://t.co/MEJgfa3Jzv 2 days ago AtlBizChron For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/11wEHKrOmu 4 days ago thomas washington RT @AtlBizChron: For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/VgVYG1WQKL 5 days ago AtlBizChron For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/VgVYG1WQKL 5 days ago EIN Auto Industry Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (Photos) https://t.co/kDiLeXpAG8 6 days ago Adrian Y. Rudik RT @AtlBizChron: For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/XPlgZewE8y 6 days ago AtlBizChron For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/XPlgZewE8y 6 days ago Ronald Molefi RT @AtlantaNewsFeed: Atl Business Chronicle: Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (Photos) https://t.… 6 days ago