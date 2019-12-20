Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (Photos)

bizjournals Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC goes a long way in checking boxes for the average buyer. But the model won’t be winning awards for cutting edge design anytime soon. For the 2020 model year, Mercedes gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model, which competes directly with the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Acura RDX.  The compact SUV’s exterior design is pleasant enough, especially with the minimalist grille on the GLC 300. It doesn’t stray too far from its generational mold. As…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TriadBizLloyd

Lloyd Whittington Auto review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark - https://t.co/iodnTuZ0R9 https://t.co/MEJgfa3Jzv 2 days ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/11wEHKrOmu 4 days ago

goodlook72

thomas washington RT @AtlBizChron: For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/VgVYG1WQKL 5 days ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/VgVYG1WQKL 5 days ago

EINAutoIndustry

EIN Auto Industry Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (Photos) https://t.co/kDiLeXpAG8 6 days ago

ATLBenz

Adrian Y. Rudik RT @AtlBizChron: For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/XPlgZewE8y 6 days ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron For the 2020 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the model. https://t.co/XPlgZewE8y 6 days ago

WarlordRon1

Ronald Molefi RT @AtlantaNewsFeed: Atl Business Chronicle: Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (Photos) https://t.… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.