Google CEO Sundar Pichai's salary was just raised to $2 million, but he's set up to make at least $240 million more if he sticks around and the company hits its targets (GOOG) Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

· Sundar Pichai has been CEO of Google since 2015, and he was recently named CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet.

· A December 17 SEC filing revealed that Pichai is getting a pay raise for his new dual roles.

· Sundar Pichai has been CEO of Google since 2015, and he was recently named CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet.· A December 17 SEC filing revealed that Pichai is getting a pay raise for his new dual roles.· His salary will increase to $2 million, plus millions more in stock, some of which will by tied to the

