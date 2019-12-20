The stock market could be headed for a 'Santa Claus rally' that pushes it to even loftier record highs Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 45 minutes ago )

· *At the end of the year, all eyes are watching for a so-called Santa Claus rally that could push markets to new record highs.*

· *The period in question is the final five trading days of the year, combined with the first two of the next.*

· *That span has historically seen an average cumulative return of 1.4% since...

