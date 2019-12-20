Global  

Southwest Airlines flight attendants ask CEO for financial relief and hiring freeze

bizjournals Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The prolonged MAX grounding has taken a toll on more than 17,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants, and now they are imploring CEO Gary Kelly for relief.
Southwest May Be Sued By Customer Removed From Flight For Speaking Arabic

Southwest May Be Sued By Customer Removed From Flight For Speaking Arabic

 A Southwest Airlines passenger from America of Iraqi descent was removed from a 2016 flight. He was removed after a passenger heard him speak in Arabic and worried about him being a terrorist. A federal judge rejected Southwest Airlines Co's bid to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit they faced from...

