HSBC, JPMorgan used Bank of England audio-feed now under probe - FT

Reuters India Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co accessed the high-speed audio feed of central bank press conferences that is in the midst of a probe by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2rdGbNk on Friday, citing a source.
News video: How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England

How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England 01:22

 The Bank of England says a rogue supplier let some traders listen in on an audio feed that let them hear governor Mark Carney&apos;s comments before anyone else, potentially giving them a lucrative head start on market-moving comments. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

