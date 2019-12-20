HSBC, JPMorgan used Bank of England audio-feed now under probe - FT
Friday, 20 December 2019 () HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co accessed the high-speed audio feed of central bank press conferences that is in the midst of a probe by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2rdGbNk on Friday, citing a source.
The Bank of England says a rogue supplier let some traders listen in on an audio feed that let them hear governor Mark Carney's comments before anyone else, potentially giving them a lucrative head start on market-moving comments. Julian Satterthwaite reports.