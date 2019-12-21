Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas presents include dresses, chocolates, and stacks of cash.*

· *"He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills," Mary Buffett, the famed investor's former daughter-in-law, recently told ThinkAdvisor. "As soon as we got home, we'd spend it — whooo!"*

· *Berkshire... · *Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas presents include dresses, chocolates, and stacks of cash.*· *"He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills," Mary Buffett, the famed investor's former daughter-in-law, recently told ThinkAdvisor. "As soon as we got home, we'd spend it — whooo!"*· *Berkshire 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #todayheadline Warren Buffett’s favorite Christmas gifts include See’s Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash… https://t.co/eLaIjoCW6s 26 seconds ago Thecaribbeanpost Warren Buffett’s favorite Christmas gifts include See’s Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash https://t.co/YXtPFPAJFP 30 minutes ago Yichi Lo RT @businessinsider: Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash https://t.co/goZ0Gt1eGW 39 minutes ago A. Hofferkamp Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash - https://t.co/f03QBMLzcW 46 minutes ago Daniel Wilkinson Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash https://t.co/E1gq8sUCeA #investing 47 minutes ago FinancialNewsNetwork Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash… https://t.co/21o8UuiJaa 52 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash… https://t.co/9jM7pH0IG5 53 minutes ago Zaysev Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash https://t.co/uPyxWUBnOB #investing 57 minutes ago