Warren Buffett's favorite Christmas gifts include See's Candies, dresses, and $10,000 in cash

Business Insider Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
· *"He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills," Mary Buffett, the famed investor's former daughter-in-law, recently told ThinkAdvisor. "As soon as we got home, we'd spend it — whooo!"*
· *"He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills," Mary Buffett, the famed investor's former daughter-in-law, recently told ThinkAdvisor. "As soon as we got home, we'd spend it — whooo!"*
· *Berkshire...
