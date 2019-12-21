Bharat Bond ETF fetches Rs 12,000 crore

The Statesman #BharatBond ETF update https://t.co/qSSW2bITXr 2 days ago CNBC-TV18 News RT @CNBCTV18News: The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies. https://t.co/RruEnfVMJd 5 days ago DT Next The Bharat Bond #ETF has closed for subscription on Friday with over-subscription of 1.7 times, accumulating Rs 12,… https://t.co/HpmfD2QjLT 6 days ago Indian Stock Market 🇮🇳💰💵📈 Bharat Bond ETF Subscribed Nearly 2 Times, Fetches Rs 12,000 Crore The ETF with a three-year maturity will follow… https://t.co/kM6b9utfdI 6 days ago CNBC-TV18 News The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies. https://t.co/RruEnfVMJd 6 days ago