Bharat Bond ETF fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Bharat Bond ETF has closed for subscription on Friday with over-subscription of 1.7 times, accumulating Rs 12,000 crore against its base size of Rs 7,000 crore.
