Shepherd Center co-founder James Shepherd passes away

bizjournals Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Atlanta's world renowned Shepherd Center announced Saturday the passing of co-founder James Shepherd, 68. “This is an enormous loss for Shepherd Center and the community,” said Sarah Morrison, president and CEO of Shepherd Center. “James was a dedicated and passionate advocate for people with disabilities. We will miss seeing him in the halls at Shepherd, during his visits with patients and staff, and most deeply, in our hearts.” James Shepherd, along with his parents Alana and the late…
