Inside Casa D'Angelo Italian restaurant at Aventura ParkSquare (Photos)

The fourth Casa D'Angelo location for longtime South Florida restaurateur Angelo Elia is open for business at the Aventura ParkSquare mixed-use development in Aventura. Elia told the Business Journal that the opening of the 4,650-square-foot eatery was three years in the making. It has been more than a decade since the most recent opening of Casa D'Angelo in Boca Raton. "I've been eyeing Aventura for many, many years, but wasn't able to do anything until now," he said.


