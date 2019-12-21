Global  

Inside Casa D'Angelo Italian restaurant at Aventura ParkSquare (Photos)

bizjournals Saturday, 21 December 2019
The fourth Casa D'Angelo location for longtime South Florida restaurateur Angelo Elia is open for business at the Aventura ParkSquare mixed-use development in Aventura. Elia told the Business Journal that the opening of the 4,650-square-foot eatery was three years in the making. It has been more than a decade since the most recent opening of Casa D'Angelo in Boca Raton. “I've been eyeing Aventura for many, many years, but wasn’t able to do anything until now,” he said. Click through…
