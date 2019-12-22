Global  

RBI's 'operation twist', Jharkhand results to sway indices (Market Outlook)

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Higher liquidity inflows on the back of the Reserve Bank's 'operation twist' along with Jharkhand Assembly election results will influence the Indian equity market movements during the truncated week ahead, experts said.
