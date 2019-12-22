Insider Q&A: Philip Morris pitches “smoke-free” cigarette

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 14 minutes ago )

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is pitching a new vision of its future—one without its signature Marlboro cigarettes.



At the center of company’s “smoke-free future” rebranding effort is IQOS, a hand-held device that heats tobacco without burning it. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the product, which is sold in more than 50 countries around the world, in April.



The company argues that heating tobacco — rather than burning it — results in fewer toxic byproducts for users. U.S. regulators agreed and are now considering the company’s request to advertise IQOS as a “reduced-harm” tobacco product.



Philip Morris Chief Operating Officer Jacek Olczak spoke with the AP about the development of IQOS and the company’s pledge to move away from cigarettes. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.



Q: Tobacco companies have a history of misleading the public about the harms of smoking. Why should they trust what Philip Morris says about IQOS?



It’s not about trusting Philip Morris. It’s about trusting the science and evidence that is coming with this product. As you know, it took us a lot of time to run the battery of scientific tests which were submitted to the FDA and resulted in the first-in-its-history pre-market authorization for a heated tobacco product. If you go through the transcripts of the advisory meetings there was very diligent scrutiny by a number of specialists, toxicologists, experts from many domains and the FDA staff themselves.



So yes, we can go back to the history and say the tobacco industry did whatever in the past. It is very difficult for me to change whatever happened then. But I can take responsibility for what I am doing today and how I want to solve the problem of smoking going forward.



