'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has the third-best opening of the year with $176 million, but earns less than 'The Last Jedi' (DIS)

Business Insider Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has the third-best opening of the year with $176 million, but earns less than 'The Last Jedi' (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend.
· That figure marks the third best opening of the year.
· It is also the third-best opening ever for the month of December, below the openings of "The Last Jedi" and "The Force Awakens."
· Though the opening is a...
News video: Anthony Daniels last day on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was bitter sweet

Anthony Daniels last day on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was bitter sweet 00:46

 Anthony Daniels says as the last film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the right one.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

The numbers are in, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is big! The final film in the Skywalker saga is estimated to bring in around $179 million at the box...
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review – JJ Abrams bears the gleeful soul of the saga, but misses the depth its predecessor brought

While 'The Last Jedi' was graceful in its artistry and its outlook, this is wonderfully chaotic
