United Airlines again pushes back Boeing 737 Max's projected return

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

United Airlines said Dec. 20 that it will extend the removal of the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its flight schedule through June 4, 2020, nearly three months beyond the March date when United previously said the Max would return to the schedule. United's new date for the Max's return is also around two months further out than dates that both American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently said they expect the Max to return to service in their respective flight…


