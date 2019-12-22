United Airlines again pushes back Boeing 737 Max's projected return
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () United Airlines said Dec. 20 that it will extend the removal of the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its flight schedule through June 4, 2020, nearly three months beyond the March date when United previously said the Max would return to the schedule. United's new date for the Max's return is also around two months further out than dates that both American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently said they expect the Max to return to service in their respective flight…
A Southwest Airlines passenger from America of Iraqi descent was removed from a 2016 flight. He was removed after a passenger heard him speak in Arabic and worried about him being a terrorist. A federal judge rejected Southwest Airlines Co’s bid to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit they faced from...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Merlex Picks RT @HOUBizJournal: United Airlines will not put the Max back in its flight schedule for an additional three months. https://t.co/2swAhBO8SI 21 minutes ago
HOUBizJournal United Airlines will not put the Max back in its flight schedule for an additional three months. https://t.co/2swAhBO8SI 1 hour ago
Lewis Lazare United Airlines again pushes back Boeing 737 MAX's projected return https://t.co/b1r3iI2ML8 via @ChiBizJournal3 hours ago