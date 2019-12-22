Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies at 86

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
PARIS (AP) — French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who was known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping, has died at the age of 86.

Ungaro's death was confirmed Sunday by the eponymous Paris fashion house he founded in 1965, which said in an Instagram post that he “will remain in our memories as the Master of sensuality, of color and flamboyance.”

The designer died Saturday in Paris, according to French media.

Born in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence in 1933, Ungaro learned to sew from his father, an Italian tailor.

When he was 23 years old, he moved to Paris. Two years later, he started working as an assistant to Spanish fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga. Ungaro then worked for a couple of years for the Courreges house before creating his own company.

For decades, Ungaro clothed celebrities and actresses, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Gena Rowlands and Catherine Deneuve.

In 1996, he sold his house to the Italian group Ferragamo. He kept creating collections and retired in 2004.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joshsmusiczone

Josh Why Lohan made late fashion designer ‘furious’ https://t.co/PXg745ASPM https://t.co/C4tqnFtIh8 31 seconds ago

poppymasselos

Poppy Masselos French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies at 86 - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/e5rIoClCEc 40 seconds ago

ANNAMARIABIASI1

ANNAMARIA BIASINI RT @paoloigna1: Un grande BBC News - Emanuel Ungaro: French fashion designer Emanuel dies aged 86 https://t.co/otkulInmyi 2 minutes ago

karyncollins

karyncollins RT @StuartEmmrich: He apprenticed under Balenciaga and then carved out a critically acclaimed, four-decade career of his own, dressing such… 6 minutes ago

rpiccolo1998

Roberto Piccolo RT @BoF: BoF is sad to report the passing of French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro. https://t.co/dsQZ5uwgzg 8 minutes ago

paoloigna1

paolo ignazio marong Un grande BBC News - Emanuel Ungaro: French fashion designer Emanuel dies aged 86 https://t.co/otkulInmyi 9 minutes ago

wanbalkiss

Ｂｕｔｔｅｒ&Ｃｏｏｋｉｓｓ RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: Ungaro, who retired from fashion in 2004, died on Saturday after two years in a “weakened” state of health, a fa… 11 minutes ago

frumoasaj

Joyce RT @WSJ: French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping, has died at 86 https… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.