Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eddie Murphy needles Atlanta in SNL return

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Eddie Murphy made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live. And has often been the case in recent years, Atlanta landed in a punchline. One of the most popular cast-members in SNL history, Murphy returned to SNL on Dec. 21 after a 35-year absence. He revived some of his classic sketches, including his PBS parody of 80s kid-show host Mister Rogers, called Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood. In it, Murphy's Robinson tells the viewers about changes he's seen around his long-blighted home. "My neighborhood…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Murphy SNL return features Bill Cosby impersonation

Eddie Murphy SNL return features Bill Cosby impersonation 02:10

 Eddie Murphy SNL return features Bill Cosby impersonation

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Eddie Murphy needles Atlanta in SNL return https://t.co/1TYBgpOLDF 50 minutes ago

mix_atlanta

The Atlanta/Nashville Mix Eddie Murphy needles Atlanta in SNL return https://t.co/rSaUUnMKFs via @AtlBizChron #EddieMurphy #SNL #Atlanta 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.