Eddie Murphy needles Atlanta in SNL return

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Eddie Murphy made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live. And has often been the case in recent years, Atlanta landed in a punchline. One of the most popular cast-members in SNL history, Murphy returned to SNL on Dec. 21 after a 35-year absence. He revived some of his classic sketches, including his PBS parody of 80s kid-show host Mister Rogers, called Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood. In it, Murphy's Robinson tells the viewers about changes he's seen around his long-blighted home. "My neighborhood… 👓 View full article

