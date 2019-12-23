Global  

China to cut import tariffs on a range of products starting January 1

Business Insider Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
China to cut import tariffs on a range of products starting January 1· *China on Monday morning announced that it would cut import taxes on a range of products starting January 1, 2020. *
· *The move does not appear to be directly related to ongoing trade war talks with the US. *
· *The goods will include frozen pork, pharmaceuticals, paper products and some tech components, Bloomberg said,...
Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he'll later go to Beijing to start talks on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


NZ dollar steady on positive China trade news

NZ dollar steady on positive China trade newsThe New Zealand dollar was little changed with sentiment buoyed by China announcing it will cut import tariffs on a range of goods from January 1.The kiwi was...
New Zealand Herald

China to lower tariffs on hundreds of products in January

Starting on January 1, China will lower tariffs on a wide range of products, including pork, avocado and medications. The move comes as Beijing battles a severe...
Deutsche Welle

