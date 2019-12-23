China to cut import tariffs on a range of products starting January 1
Monday, 23 December 2019 () · *China on Monday morning announced that it would cut import taxes on a range of products starting January 1, 2020. *
· *The move does not appear to be directly related to ongoing trade war talks with the US. *
· *The goods will include frozen pork, pharmaceuticals, paper products and some tech components, Bloomberg said,...
