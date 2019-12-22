Global  

Long office work hours linked to regular, hidden high blood pressure: Study

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
According to a new study, office workers who spend long hours on the job are more likely to have high blood pressure, including a type that can go undetected during routine medical check-ups.
