Dream Homes: 4,750-square-foot home near Lake of the Isles with lush backyard on the market for $1.77 million

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A stylish three-bed, four-bath home in Minneapolis' Cedar-Isles-Dean neighborhood is for sale for $1.77 million. Located at 2721 W 28th St, a quick walk to Lake of the Isles, the 4,750-square-foot home was built in 1955 on 0.28 acres. Its three floors features amenities like a bar, two dining areas and three fireplaces. A master suite impresses with a master bath and his-and-hers closets. It also has a sitting area with a fireplace. The home also has enough room for multiple living areas, office…
