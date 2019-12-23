Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on plane crunch

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
GoAir has cancelled 18 domestic flights from cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Patna due to non-availability of aircraft and adequate cockpit crew, a source said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldnews911

World News GoAir cancels several domestic flights citing aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/81rmoMYrSN https://t.co/DBIzRavwzU 7 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/aY98wX4yHq via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/… 30 minutes ago

TechBuzz_weekly

TechBuzz GoAir Cancels 18 Domestic Flights Across Country, Including Major Cities https://t.co/f6X4s1AS3U https://t.co/Qdkftkp8RI 35 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India GoAir cancels several domestic flights citing aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/zNHPk79wMz https://t.co/Ui9clF9XtX 44 minutes ago

ChhattisgarhThe

The Chhattisgarh GoAir cancels several domestic flights citing aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/NnFlI8GGPZ 1 hour ago

Madyanindia

Madyan RT @ndtvfeed: GoAir Cancels 18 Domestic Flights Across Country, Including Major Cities https://t.co/MVDzpNz7Bt 1 hour ago

chai_indian

Rahul @goairlinesindia @HardeepSPuri @PMOIndia The cancellations have come as the airline is facing both aircraft and cr… https://t.co/mdUUCWZFdH 1 hour ago

SpeedBird_NCL

SpeedBird GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights today on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch: https://t.co/TOfF5x9P4S #Aviation #Airline https://t.co/OdkPKoojfi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.