GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on plane crunch

GoAir has cancelled 18 domestic flights from cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Patna due to non-availability of aircraft and adequate cockpit crew, a source said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this World News GoAir cancels several domestic flights citing aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/81rmoMYrSN https://t.co/DBIzRavwzU 7 minutes ago TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/aY98wX4yHq via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/… 30 minutes ago TechBuzz GoAir Cancels 18 Domestic Flights Across Country, Including Major Cities https://t.co/f6X4s1AS3U https://t.co/Qdkftkp8RI 35 minutes ago Beta Droid India GoAir cancels several domestic flights citing aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/zNHPk79wMz https://t.co/Ui9clF9XtX 44 minutes ago The Chhattisgarh GoAir cancels several domestic flights citing aircraft, cockpit crew crunch https://t.co/NnFlI8GGPZ 1 hour ago Madyan RT @ndtvfeed: GoAir Cancels 18 Domestic Flights Across Country, Including Major Cities https://t.co/MVDzpNz7Bt 1 hour ago Rahul @goairlinesindia @HardeepSPuri @PMOIndia The cancellations have come as the airline is facing both aircraft and cr… https://t.co/mdUUCWZFdH 1 hour ago SpeedBird GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights today on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch: https://t.co/TOfF5x9P4S #Aviation #Airline https://t.co/OdkPKoojfi 1 hour ago