Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FinMin declines to share Swiss bank a/c details

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The finance ministry has declined to share Swiss bank accounts details of Indians saying it is covered under "confidentiality provisions" of a tax treaty signed between India and Switzerland. In reply to an RTI query, the ministry also refused to disclose the details of black money received from other foreign countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Agefi_Finance

AGEFI Suisse | Finance Citing Confidentiality, Finmin Declines To Share Swiss Accounts Details Of Indians https://t.co/L4ipvyHYMT #Finance… https://t.co/naaEry6OJJ 14 hours ago

Vadivelz

Vel RT @patel_mit: So now @FinMinIndia can selectively target or protect whom they want. 👏👏 Transparency. What's that?🤔 #SaveIndia FinMin no… 1 day ago

VarshaThacker

vthacker RT @stocks_in: FinMin declines to share Swiss bank accounts details https://t.co/P4nuElpc8G 1 day ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Citing Confidentiality, Finmin Declines To Share Swiss Accounts Details Of Indians - BW Businessworld https://t.co/o1XB8sGhYT 2 days ago

lgtcaptial

LGT Capital FinMin declines to share Swiss bank a/c details of Indians citing confidentiality - BusinessLine 2 days ago

VarshaThacker

vthacker RT @ramanswall: The hide and seek game is still on . In the larger public interest Modi hide everything from public. In the larger publi… 2 days ago

YouRTI_IN

YouRTI Citing Confidentiality, Finmin Declines To Share Swiss Accounts Details Of Indians #RTI https://t.co/BPLRmLtJ2p 2 days ago

Seprabakar

S.E. Prabakar FinMin declines to share Swiss bank a/c details of Indians citing confidentiality https://t.co/kOKXO1GPk7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.