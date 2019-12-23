FinMin declines to share Swiss bank a/c details Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

The finance ministry has declined to share Swiss bank accounts details of Indians saying it is covered under "confidentiality provisions" of a tax treaty signed between India and Switzerland. In reply to an RTI query, the ministry also refused to disclose the details of black money received from other foreign countries. 👓 View full article

